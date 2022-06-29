Fake Drake has made headlines as of late, simply for looking very similar to the real Drake. He was recently thrown out of a club in Memphis for apparently looking like Drake. It looks like he is still trying to cash in on his 15 minutes of fame, this time by challenging the real Drake to a boxing match.

In a video, fake Drake, also known as Izzy Drake, challenges the Honestly, Nevermind rapper to a $1 million boxing match. If he loses to the real Drake, Izzy promises to change his name.

“It’s your boy Izzy Drake, OVO tings, you already know we outside. I just signed with Celebrity Boxing,” Izzy Drake said in the video. “August 27th, I’m calling Drake out for a friendly boxing match. If I win, you gotta sign me to OVO you gotta give me a million dollars. If you win, I’ll change my name. It’s an OVO ting, you already know.”

The Fake Drake is Challenging Drake to a Boxing 🥊 Match and if he wins, he wants $1million Dollars 💰 #WORLDLATINSTAR pic.twitter.com/GOYWyqxYke — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) June 29, 2022

Drizzy Drake has yet to respond to Izzy Drake’s challenge, and it is unlikely that he will. Fake Drake made similar comments while on the We In Miami Podcast, saying that he wanted $1 million and an OVO deal.

