Fat Joe Set To Live Auction Off Louis Vuitton x Air force 1’s For Charity

Fat Joe Set To Live Auction Off Louis Vuitton x Air force 1’s For Charity

Fat Joe is hosting a live charity auction today for an Air Force 1’s bundle, with Louis Vuitton exclusives as part of the collection. He’s teaming up with sneaker aficionado Mayor for the event on the live streaming shopping app WhatNot.

READ MORE: [WATCH] Fat Joe Says He Tricked Rappers Into Rhyming With Big Pun

One-hundred-percent of the proceeds will be donated to Virgil Abloh’s Post Modern Scholarship Fund. Abloh was the artistic director of LV who passed away in November 2021.

Advertisement

The auction is scheduled to go live at 9 p.m. ET.

Share your comments with us on social media.