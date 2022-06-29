Lizzo Says Religious Upbringing Would Have Prohibited Her From Listening To Her Music

Lizzo Says Religious Upbringing Would Have Prohibited Her From Listening To Her Music

Lizzo says she wouldn’t have been allowed to listen to her music as a kid because of her strict religious upbringing.

The 34-year-old hit-maker told James Corden on “Carpool Karaoke” that they’re strict with the kind of music you listen to. They called it devil music. “For the first 10 years of my life, when we lived in Detroit, I was in The Church of God in Christ,” Lizzo revealed.

Lizzo also admitted that a few family members have been upset with her cussing and frequent Instagram post that sometimes leave little to the Imagination.

Advertisement

READ MORE:Lizzo Teams with Live Nation for $1 Million Donating to Planned Parenthood

The “Good As Hell singer is gearing up for the release of her latest album, “Special,” on July 15.

Share your comments with us on social media.