Machine Gun Kelly Says He Once “Snapped” Leading to Suicide Attempt While on the Phone with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly Says He Once “Snapped” Leading to Suicide Attempt While on the Phone with Megan Fox

In his new documentary, Life in Pink, Machine Gun Kelly spoke about his mental health battle after the passing of his father in 2020. During the film, Kelly revealed he attempted to commit suicide while on the phone with his fiancee Megan Fox.

“I flew to my dad’s apartment to clear all this stuff out. I had this really weird interaction with this neighbor who told me all these things I didn’t want to hear,” Kelly said.. “That f—– me up even more because I couldn’t get closure on it. I wouldn’t leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark.”

According to PEOPLE, Kelly would was alone at home after the incident as Megan was in Bulgaria filming a movie. Kelly revealed he left a shotgun bedside every night and one night he “snapped.”

Advertisement

“I called Megan, I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me,'” he added. “I’m in my room and I’m like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.”

Kelly stated he would listen to loved ones and he realized he needed to leave drugs alone and has entered therapy.

Life in Pink is now streaming on HULU.