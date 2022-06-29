R. Kelly Scheduled To Be Sentenced In NY Sex Trafficking Case Today

R. Kelly Scheduled To Be Sentenced In NY Sex Trafficking Case Today

R&B singer R. Kelly will learn his fate in a Brooklyn courtroom, after being found guilty of sex trafficking. Prosecutors say Robert Kelly used his fame and money to prey upon children and young women for his own sexual gratification.

Prosecutors say he should spend at least 25 years in prison. He still faces prostitution charges in Minnesota and federal child porn charges in Illinois.

In other news, a Chicago area fan of R. Kelly is accused of threatening federal prosecutors in New York. Christopher Gunn of Bolingbrook is charged with making threats involving serious bodily injury or death.

Advertisement

READ MORE: R. Kelly’s New York Federal Sentencing For Sex Trafficking Delayed

Authorities say a week after that trial ended, Gunn posted a video on YouTube threatening to “storm” the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn.

The “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number” producer was convicted last September on numerous charges including sex with underage girls and racketeering.

Share your comments with us on social media.