Restraining Order Allows for Abortions to Temporarily Continue at Certain Texas Clinics

Some abortion rights are still standing in the state of Texas as a state court has issued a temporary restraining order against a segment of local and state officials.

According to CNN, some Texas abortion clinics will currently be able to resume abortion services up to around six weeks of pregnancy. The temporary restraining order will last until July 12, according to the Harris County Attorney’s Office.

A law that prohibits abortion is set to take place in the forthcoming weeks.

The restraining order is the result of a lawsuit filed Monday by local district attorneys that reign over the locations of the clinics.

“This decision will allow abortion services to resume at many clinics across the state, connecting Texans to the essential health care they need,” Marc Hearron, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights said in a statement. “Every hour that abortion is accessible in Texas is a victory.”