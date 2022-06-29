The candidates for the 2022 ESPY Awards were announced by ESPN. The show will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, California on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC to honor the best athletes and performances. Nominees include Stephen Curry, Aaron Judge, Cooper Kupp, and more.

For the best NBA Player, there is a heated four-way battle between Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid, Luka Dončić, and Stephen Curry. The best MLB player is a decision between Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge, and Jorge Soler. The best NFL player nominees are Cooper Kupp, T.J. Watt, Aaron Rodgers, and Jonathan Taylor.

Aaron Rodgers, who is competing for the fourth time in “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” will be up against Stephen Curry, the 2015 winner, Connor McDavid, the 2021 nominee, and newcomer Shohei Ohtani. Along with newcomers Sunisa Lee and Oksana Masters, nominees for “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports” Candace Parker and Katie Ledecky are returning. The sole contestant seeking a second victory is Candace, who won the award in 2008.

The star-studded event will commemorate outstanding athletes and accomplishments, relive the year's high points, and bring together the biggest names in sports.

The complete list of 2022 nominees can be viewed here.