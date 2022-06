Over the weekend, Lil Durk took the stage, and before performing “Took Her To the O” as a tribute to the late King Von, he noticed a fan disrespecting his fallen friend. Durk would stop the show and get up close to address the fan, eventually pushing him away back toward the crowd.

Lil Durk wasn’t having it with a fan disrespecting King Von at his show😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/iIBobWvEU0 — Concerts 🔌 (@ConcertsByRap) June 28, 2022

lil Durk checks fan who allegedly dissed King Von in front of him at his show pic.twitter.com/1KLA9eVjFF — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 26, 2022

After the push, Von revealed he wouldn’t allow anyone to disrespect Von. Enters 6ix9ine, who saw the viral moment.

New post: Lil Durk Pushes Fan for Allegedly Dissing King Von; 6ix9ine Responds | https://t.co/gvlQSXSdPT pic.twitter.com/65eqJbkqcO — StreetsSaluteHipHop (@streetssalute1) June 28, 2022

