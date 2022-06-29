Just a few days after she reportedly never leaves home, Wendy Williams was spotted in the street by TMZ. Wendy Williams spoke glowingly about her forthcoming podcast, in which she plans to have some very important guests.

According to Wendy’s manager Will Selby, the former talk show host has no interest in returning to TV. Welby is going to executive produce Wendy’s forthcoming podcast.

Williams is said to already have conversations with the Kardashians and a member of the Trump family ready to share with fans and has asked Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe to join her in the future.

Currently, Wendy and her team are trying to decide on staying independent or partnering with a platform like Spotify or Apple.

Earlier in the month, a source spoke to The Sun stating Williams doesn’t leave her house and “can’t remember anything.” The source also added Wendy “hasn’t taken any meetings to try to get back on the air” and it would be a long road to get her back on air in the future.

“She can’t remember anything, she needs a teleprompter and she needs someone there to remind her of things,” the source said. “She is sitting in her house, she isn’t taking meetings, she isn’t going out, there is no plan.”

The decade-plus run of The Wendy Williams show came to a close on June 17. Ahead of the show, Variety noted Wendy Williams would not be in attendance for the final episode. Instead, a video montage celebrating Williams played in the time slot.

Wendy Williams has not been on her show for the entire 2021-22 season due to health-related issues. Throughout the season multiple guests filled in for Wendy, including Sherri Shepherd, who is hosting the final week and will have her own show this coming Fall.