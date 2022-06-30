20-Year-Old Woman Killed on Upper East Side While Pushing Her Baby in a Stroller

20-Year-Old Woman Killed on Upper East Side While Pushing Her Baby in a Stroller

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old mother pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City’s Upper East Side was killed by a gunshot up close in the back of the head. Law enforcement believes it was a targeted shooting.

In a news conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the national problem of gun violence.

“Shot at point-blank range shows how this national problem impacts families,” Adams said, according to the New York Daily News. “Doesn’t matter if you’re on the Upper East Side or in the Bronx.”

Advertisement

We lost a 20 year old woman on the Upper East Side tonight.



She was pushing a stroller when a gunman took her life.



More guns in our city means more lives lost. It means more babies crying as those who love them lie dead.



We cannot allow this epidemic to keep claiming lives. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 30, 2022

The shooting occurred near the Samuel Seabury Playground near the intersection of 95 St and Lexington Ave. The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m.

The baby was unharmed in the incident. The shooter is still at large.