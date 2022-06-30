With a month until the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé took to Instagram earlier today, June 30, to share the cover art and mission statement for the upcoming project.

The cover art features Beyonce on top of a crystal horse. The cover was photographed by Carlijn Jacobs who also photographed the cover art for Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed 2016 album, Lemonade.

On her Instagram post, Bey took the chance to share the mission statement of the album, stating that with the upcoming album, she wanted to “create a safe place” and a “place without judgment.”

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Bey said. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Even though we are still a month away from getting the album, fans still don’t know much about the project. Fans are speculating that this will be a multi-part album series because of the album being labeled “Act 1.”