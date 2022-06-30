Big Boi of Outkast is a single man after his 20-year marriage with Sherlita Patton has officially ended. According to TMZ, the final divorce decree was entered last month, wrapping up a process that began in April.

Court documents state Big Boi had “no reasonable hope of reconciliation” between him and his now ex-wife, citing they were already living two separate lives.

Details of the financial split between the two remain under wraps; however, the two entered a postnuptial agreement in 2016 to divide their assets and debts, tying them into a confidential settlement.

As a term of the divorce, both agreed not to do any “injury, maltreating, molesting, harassing, harming, or abusing” in hopes of a peaceful split.