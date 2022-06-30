Clifton Powell Gives Sound Advice to His Son on Dating Sasha Obama

Clifton Powell Gives Sound Advice to His Son on Dating Sasha Obama

Movie icon Clifton Powell has a son, Clifton Powell Jr., and he is currently dating the daughter of the Obamas. Sasha Obama transferred to USC from the University of Michigan and has been involved the with actor’s son since August 2021.

Appearing on the Dear Father podcast, Powell spoke about their relationship, acknowledging his love for the Obamas and his responsibility as a father.

“I have an opportunity and responsibility to make my sons responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive,” Powell said. “The things that I did not get taught.”

Advertisement

He added, “So, I text him all the time and I say, ‘Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter.”

You can hear it from Powell below.

via