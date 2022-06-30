Danny Brown born Daniel Dewan Sewell, claims Ninja, who is one half of the South African Hip Hop duo Die Antwoord, sexually assaulted him. The 47-year-old rapper said Ninja sat on his lap and forcibly kissed him on the neck at a party in Paris.

“I was a single, experimenting man at the time, but he was too aggressive!” Brown revealed. “He sat on my lap and started trying to kiss me and sh*t and doing weird sh*t. I’m like, ‘Man, you tripping!’ Then everybody looking at me like, ‘Somebody f**k!’”

He said it made him both uncomfortable and scared. Brown also shared the South African rapper promised to find which hotel he was staying at. Ninja hasn’t responded to Brown’s claims.

