DJ Jazzy Jeff on Will Smith’s Oscar Slap: “It Did Not Matter Who Was There”

DJ Jazzy Jeff on Will Smith’s Oscar Slap: “It Did Not Matter Who Was There”

We have heard plenty of opinions following Will Smith’s viral slap at Chris Rock at the Oscars months ago. Now one of Smith’s best friends, DJ Jazzy Jeff, is giving his insight, noting that it didn’t matter who was in front of him, the result would have been a slap.

DJ Jazzy Jeff was a guest on the Gaq Podcast and revealed Smith would have stuck up for Jada Pinkett Smith regardless of the situation.

“People say, ‘Oh he wouldn’t have done that to no gangsta,’ let me tell you something about Will. Will is somebody that cliff dove in Jamaica and couldn’t swim,” Jeff said. “Will was the person that whatever he’s afraid of, he runs to. I ain’t got that in me. I don’t have that in me at all. I’ve watched Will almost die numerous times.”

Advertisement

Jeff added, “Will would’ve slapped Mike Tyson. It did not matter who was there. Will would’ve got his ass beat, but he was going to do what he was going to do regardless of who it was.”

You can hear it from Jeff below.

This marks the second time that DJ Jazzy Jeff has spoken about his friend’s Oscar moment. You can hear it the first time here.