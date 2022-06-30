Lil Tjay was the victim of a near fatal shooting last week. Many musicians and fans alike sent out well wishes to the Destined 2 Win artist. Jim Jones even recently came out to share his words of encouragements to Tjay, and doubling down on his comments about being a rapper is “the most dangerous job.”

When speaking with HipHopDX, Jones was asked about his comments regarding rap being the most dangerous job, and he used LIl Tjay’s situation to back up his comments. “I stand on it,” Jones said. He then added “we have more rappers getting killed than we have weeks in the year. Shit, my prayers go out to Lil Tjay who just got shot up the other day, and I don’t even know his condition but, you know, it’s terrible out there. Every day they talk about a different rapper that just got shot or was involved in a shooting or something like that.”

Jones then said how rappers have a “50 percent chance of making it as a rapper and making it alive as a rapper.”

Even though a motive has not been discovered for the attack on Lil Tjay, Jones said that the shooting might have been over money.

“I don’t want nobody to ever get that twisted. Rap and music make a lot of money. Matter of fact, these rappers couldn’t get to the other money that they’re making if they didn’t have the music that they have. Nobody would give a fuck about them if they didn’t have some music that the people loved, so you gotta think about that.”

Following the shooting, Lil Tjay was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. At the time, he was in a questionable state, with doctors not knowing if he would survive. Recent reports indicate that since then, Tjay has been making significant progress towards recovery.

TMZ reported that Tjay is “awake and alert” and doctors were even able to remove his breathing tube. His voice also sounds like it did before the tragic incident.