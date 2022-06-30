On Monday, June 27, NBA star Kevin Durant and his mother Wanda Durant were on hand to celebrate 51 Prince George’s County high school seniors who will be attending college this fall were honored at The Durant Center.



The Durant Center, located in the center of Kevin Durant’s hometown of Suitland, Maryland, was established by the educational equity charity College Track in 2018 in collaboration with the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, Prince George’s County, and Prince George’s County Public Schools.

Although Prince George’s County kids are extremely talented, they do not have the opportunities to benefit the local economy with their knowledge and abilities. Currently, just 40% of citizens have a bachelor’s degree, while 87 percent have a high school diploma. 230 scholars are being prepared through College Track at the Durant Center to acquire a bachelor’s degree for the first time in their families and create a future of their choosing. The extensive academic, financial, and social-emotional programming offered by College Track—delivered over ten years, from ninth grade through college graduation—systematically dismantles obstacles to completing college and directs students to make the most of their bachelor’s degree in pursuit of a life of opportunity, control, and choice.

“Meaningful accomplishments take time,” said Kevin Durant. “I’m proud of our scholars who dug deep over the past four years, through some really challenging times, to graduate from high school and now to pursue their college dreams. I can’t wait to see what they’ll accomplish next. We’ll be at their side as they work towards their next goals.”

Advertisement

“The inaugural event was phenomenal to watch, and it was inspiring for us to continue to do the work that is so needed in our communities,” said Wanda Durant. “The work that my son has chosen will change the trajectory of the lives of the students and their families for generations to come. I am honored and privileged to be a part of this partnership with College Track.”

The 51 scholars from the Durant Center are transferring to a variety of universities, including American University, Bowie State University, Howard University, Northwestern University, Sewanee: The University of the South, Towson University, Tulane University, University of Maryland, and others.