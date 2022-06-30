With the launch of Confessions from the Hart, a 30-minute animated anthology based on his well-liked IGTV series of the same name, Kevin Hart and his multi-platform entertainment company HARTBEAT announced today the first of a series of Kevin Hart Nation Web3 experiences.

In celebration of Kevin’s birthday, the special debuts exclusively on The Roku Channel on Wednesday, July 6, and invites viewers inside his virtual world with an unprecedented streaming and Metaverse bonus episode release. The Roku Channel, which reaches an estimated 80 million households in the US, is the only place where Roku Originals can be found (Q4 2021).

With the Roku Original special Confessions from the Hart showing moments from Hart’s life, as told by him, viewers will get a front-row seat to Hart’s most immersive and personal experience to date. Every episode will feature Hart’s open, first-person description of previously untold tales about his life, career, relationships, and journey.

A hub dedicated to all the Kevin Hart content available for free on The Roku Channel, including Roku Originals Die Hart, Cold as Balls, Exit Strategy, Straight from the Hart, Real Husbands of Hollywood, and more, will be featured alongside the exclusive premiere of the special on The Roku Channel.

Hart will release his first-ever NFT collection to commemorate his entry into Web3, which will reflect both him and the characters he plays in the special. The NFT will act as a key to open upcoming Confessions from the Hart special content. Exclusive member advantages in Kevin Hart Nation IRL and Metaverse experiences, such as future extra content and tickets to the forthcoming Kevin Hart tour, are also provided via the Confessions from the Hart NFT.

“My favorite thing to do is make people laugh, and with HARTBEAT’s expansion into the Metaverse and Web3 we will have exponential opportunities to bring humor and comedy to a whole new audience. I am so proud of my team for their forward thinking and ingenuity,” said Kevin Hart. “With this new technology we will be able to continue expanding our footprint into the new technological frontiers of content creation.”

“Kevin has always been one of the most forward-thinking and entrepreneurial entertainers in the industry, tapping into new technologies to connect with audiences. His entry into the Metaverse is another example of HARTBEAT’s commitment to connecting with fans wherever and whenever they consume content,” said Jeff Clanagan, President & Chief Distribution Officer at HARTBEAT Media. “‘Confessions from the Hart’ is the first in a series of Metaverse activations as we expand IP across innovative distribution touchpoints. We look forward to creating more experiences that complement traditional linear platforms and physical event experiences that Web3 natives and mainstream audiences can enjoy.”

“The Roku Channel and HARTBEAT have a strong, longstanding partnership and we are proud to continue expanding the ways in which we collaborate to provide free premium content, including Roku Originals, VOD and FAST programming under the LOL brand,” says David Eilenberg, Vice President and Head of Roku Originals, Roku, ‘Confessions from the Hart’ is a perfect example of the thoughtful, inventive, and hilarious fare Kevin and his creative team have become known for worldwide, and we’re excited to bring it to millions of streamers via The Roku Channel.”

Starting on Thursday, July 7th, fans and collectors can visit web3.kevinhartnation.com to acquire one of the 10,000 exclusive “Confessions from the Hart” NFTs with a credit card or Ethereum. On KevinHartNation.com, Web3 efforts are now fully operational.

You can learn more about the collection here and see the NFTs below.