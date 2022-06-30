Through a groundbreaking virtual experience called Camp McDonald’s, the McDonald’s App gives fans front-row access to some of their favorite musicians. Fans will be treated to an incredible roster of food specials, menu hacks, and merchandise collaborations for a whole 27 days. and we’re having Kid Cudi “In the Booth” concerts to wrap up each week. BIBI and Omar Apollo are also scheduled to perform.

Camp McDonalds World

The official menu offers Food Deals on popular menu items including the Big Mac®, Chicken McNuggets®, World Famous Fries®, and more throughout the month. A McFlurry® Sandwich and specials on the Apple Pie McFlurry® (July 6) are two examples of menu hacks that put a modern spin on old favorites (July 20). Must-have clothing collaborations from Free & Easy, Ma®ket, innisfree, and Kid Cudi are featured in merch drops. Retro Grimace Pool Float (July 5) and a “Don’t Trip” Camp McDonald’s Collection from Free & Easy are our first two offerings for the first week (July 7). Front-row seats to illustrious performers’ virtual concerts, including those by blackbear (July 10), Omar Apollo (July 17), BIBI (July 24), and our headlining act, Kid Cudi (July 31).

Check out the full Camp McDonald’s lineup you can access via the McDonald’s App and see the merch items below.

