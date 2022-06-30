Lloyd Banks Announces New Album ‘The Course of the Inevitable 2’ With New Single “Menace”

Lloyd Banks has announced his new album The Course of the Inevitable 2. The release is set for this summer and ahead of it, Banks has dropped the single “Menace” featuring Conway the Machine.

“Menace” is produced by Cartune Beatz and finds Banks flowing about his status in the game as he gears up to drop off a new project.

Last year, Banks’ most recent album, The Course of the Inevitable, which featured guest performances from Benny The Butcher, Styles P, Freddie Gibbs, Vado, Roc Marciano, and Sy Ari Da Kid, premiered at No. 84 on the Billboard 200. The Hunger for More 2 was released in 2010, making this Banks’ first full-length album in 11 years.

You can hear the new drop below.