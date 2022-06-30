Report: 1 Out of Every 60 On-Demand Streams Belongs to Drake

Drake is continuing to run up the numbers with his new album Honestly, Nevermind. According to Billboard, one in every 60 on-demand streams of music belonged to the 6ix God.

The release of the new album boosted his numbers and currently is responsible for 1 out of every 100 on-demand streams. In the first week of release, Drake earned 251.7 million on-demand streams.

Drizzy’s new album Honestly, Nevermind has placed three singles in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Of those three, Drake has taken the No. 1 spot with the 21 Savage-assisted “Jimmy Cooks.”

“Jimmy Cooks” is the more traditional single of the Drake album, leaning on his normal formula of a bravado bar, Day 1-loving banger. However, two additional singles crashed the Top 10 party, “Sticky” arrived at No. 6, and “Falling Back” hit No. 7.

“Jimmy Cooks” is produced by Vinlyz, Tay Keith, and Cubeatz and becomes Drake’s 11th No. 1 single. His last effort to hit the top was “Way 2 Sexy,” which featured Future and Young Thug from the 2021 Certified Lover Boy album.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 2, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 27, 2022

Drake launched 13 tracks into the list this week.

.@Drake debuts 13 songs on this week's #Hot100:



#1, Jimmy Cooks ft. @21savage

#6, Sticky

#7, Falling Back

#13, Texts Go Green

#14, Massive

#20, Calling My Name

#21, A Keeper

#23, Currents

#28, Flight's Booked

#42, Overdrive

#47, Liability

#62, Down Hill

#66, Tie That Binds — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 27, 2022

If you like Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind or not, there is no denying The Boy. The first full Dance album from drake will debut on top of the Billboard 200.

According to Billboard, Honestly, Nevermind debuts with 204,00 album-equivalent units in the first week. The debut makes Drake the fifth act with more than 10 No. 1 albums. He trails The Beatles (19), JAY-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11), and Barbra Streisand (11).

Honestly, Nevermind has 250,23 million on-demand official streams with 11,000 album sales and TEA units of 2,000. The album has the fourth-largest streaming week for an album in 2022. The highest-streamed single on the album is “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage.