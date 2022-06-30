Stephen Curry, 2022 NBA Champion and Finals MVP, host of the 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One. The four-time NBA champion will celebrate the past year in sports by celebrating the finest athletes and performances, commemorating unforgettable moments, and mingling with prominent celebrities from sports and entertainment. On Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC, the ESPYS will be broadcast live from Los Angeles.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” Curry said. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.”

“Steph has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we’re thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit and his boundless talent with The ESPYS,” said Rob King, Executive Editor-At-Large ESPN Content.” Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he’s a singular performer who’ll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year’s most compelling moments.”

The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage will be given to Vitali Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion and the mayor of Kyiv. The Pat Tillman Award for Service, sponsored by MassMutual, will go to author, athlete, and retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans. Dick Vitale, a broadcaster and hall of famer in college basketball, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a nonprofit organization established by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano during the inaugural ESPYS in 1993, receives support and funding from the ESPYS. Over 29 years, ESPN has aided in the donation of more than $165 million to the V Foundation. ESPN and Full Day Productions jointly produce the ESPYs.