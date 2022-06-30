Dejounte Murray is leaving San Antonio and headed to the Atlanta Hawks. One of the early moves of the NBA offseason sees the All-Star Guard joining Trae Young in The A.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Murray is being swapped for a package of Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks. The Hawks will send the 2023 first-round pick the own from the Charlotte Hornets, along with their 2025 and 2027 first-round picks. There is also a 2026 pick swap in the deal.

In joining the two stars together, Dejounte Murray and Trae Young are the first backcourt in NBA history to average 20 points and 8 assists per game in the year before.

Advertisement

After the deal was finalized, Murray thanked the city of San Antonio and the Spurs organization on Twitter.

SAN ANTONIO I LOVE YOU FOREVER…..🖤 Thank You @spurs And The Whole City For Believing In Me And Embracing Me From DAY ONE. I Want To Write A Whole Book But It’s Not Easy. We Are Family And Its Always Going To Be Bigger Than Basketball!!! pic.twitter.com/wMrmZanTbj — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 30, 2022

In the 2021-22 season, Murray averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals.