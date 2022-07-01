After announcing her new single “Hot Shit” on Monday, Cardi B has officially gifted her fans. The new song, featuring YE and Lil Durk, is now available. “Hot Shit” is produced by Tay Keith.

Hot Shit featuring Lil Durk & Kanye West 🔥🔥🔥



THIS FRIDAY JULY 1 🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ff7GJJ6xmU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 28, 2022

“I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP,’” Cardi revealed in a Twitter space conversation, according to Complex. “It is everyone’s favorite.”

Last week, Cardi B signaled new music was on the way, letting her fans know that she is channeling her 2020 energy.

Just a little reminder 😉 feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them …..P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND 😛 pic.twitter.com/SRtDE8G9Ij — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2022

You can hear Cardi’s latest single, “Hot Shit,” below.