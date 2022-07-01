After announcing her new single “Hot Shit” on Monday, Cardi B has officially gifted her fans. The new song, featuring YE and Lil Durk, is now available. “Hot Shit” is produced by Tay Keith.
“I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP,’” Cardi revealed in a Twitter space conversation, according to Complex. “It is everyone’s favorite.”
Last week, Cardi B signaled new music was on the way, letting her fans know that she is channeling her 2020 energy.
You can hear Cardi’s latest single, “Hot Shit,” below.