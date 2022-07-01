Lil Tjay Alert and Speaking But Still Hospitalized Following Surgery After Shooting

Lil Tjay Alert and Speaking But Still Hospitalized Following Surgery After Shooting

Lil Tjay is alert and talking following a shooting last week in New Jersey.

According to TMZ, Lil Tjay is still hospitalized but is beginning to recover and is speaking on his own. Lil Tjay is no longer on the breathing tube and his voice reportedly sounds the same.

Lil Tjay was reportedly shot in the chest and neck.

Advertisement

Lil Tjay underwent emergency surgery after being shot on June 22 in Edgewater, NJ.

Lil Tjay was shot multiple times by Mohamed Konate. Konate was arrested but also sustained gunshot wounds. Surveillance video at the hospital shows someone driving up and leaving Konate on the ground.

Konate was charged with 3 counts of first-degree attempted murder. Two men that were with Tjay were arrested for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.