Rotation, Amazon Music’s hip-hop/R&B brand, has announced a brand-new, exclusive partnership with renowned fashion icon and streetwear pioneer Jeff Hamilton. Hamilton and Rotation are releasing a brand-new, limited-edition jacket in Juice WRLD’s memory that can be purchased today in the Amazon Music app and on the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop.

The iconic Jeff Hamilton jacket, made of a combination of leather and wool, is designed in the same manner as his renowned NBA Championship jackets for groups like the Bulls and Lakers. Each jacket bears Hamilton’s signature, the emblem of Juice WRLD on the front, and Jeff’s dramatic redesign of the album cover for Juice’s ground-breaking debut, Goodbye & Good Riddance, on the reverse.

The jackets cost $1,250 and are only offered through Juice WRLD’s store on Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop. Each jacket includes a high-end garment bag with Juice WRLD and Jeff Hamilton logos on it, as well as a hand-painted watercolor drawing of the jackets that are numbered and signed by Hamilton.

The Amazon Music team created and assembled the extensive purchasing experience known as the Artist Merch Shop. The Amazon Music Artist Merch shop is the go-to place for fans to find genuine merchandise from their favorite artists. It offers exclusive styles not found anywhere else from artists like Post Malone, Dolly Parton, J Balvin, and Doja Cat. It serves as a central hub for merchandise ranging from clothing to physical music. You can learn more at amazon.com/artistmerchshop.