Anuel AA, one of the largest names in Latin music, and the UFC today announced an extension of their ground-breaking marketing collaboration. This move will further link Anuel AA with one of the most well-known sports companies in the world.

“I’ve long been a UFC fan, so when the opportunity to collaborate from a business side presented itself, it was a dream come true,” said Anuel. “I aim to become a brand ambassador and connect the Latino community to the sport through my music while continuing to open doors to our culture. This is just the beginning for UFC and Anuel.”

“Anuel is one of the best ambassadors we have for this sport and for UFC,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Vice President, Global Partnerships, UFC. “His passion, energy, and charisma are undeniable, and we’re looking forward to featuring him within more UFC content. Our brands share a lot in common—we’re both pioneers at the top of our respective industries. By working together, we have an opportunity to reach even greater heights and connect with more fans in a meaningful, authentic way.”

Advertisement

Anuel will join the UFC as an Official Marketing Partner due to the expanded collaboration, providing him with several opportunities to incorporate his trademark branding into important UFC assets. All UFC Pay-Per-Views for the rest of the year will have Anuel’s branding, with broadcast features and branding inside the Octagon®, the home of UFC. Additionally, UFC and Anuel will work together on a range of unique and original pieces of content that will be shared on UFC’s well-liked digital and social media platforms, reaching roughly 200 million followers globally.

Anuel will grant UFC the right to use every song from his three albums (Real Hasta la Muerte, Emmanuel, and Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren) during significant points in UFC live events, such as fighter walk-outs, in exchange for this. Anuel’s upcoming LEGENDS NEVER DIE WORLD TOUR, which begins on August 24 in Houston and visits Hildalgo, Dallas, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Seattle, will also prominently involve the UFC as a partner.