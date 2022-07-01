With NBA Free agency opening on Thursday, three league stars have inked new extensions with their franchises.

According to ESPN, league MVP and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has agreed to the largest contract in NBA history. Jokic and the Nuggets have agreed to a five-year, $270 million supermax extension, which now ties the big man to the team for six seasons at a total of $303 million. Last season Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists.

After opting out of this player option, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has signed a new five-year maximum contract worth $251 million. Beal recently turned 29 years old and has played all 10 years of his career with the Wizards.

Karl-Anthony Town has committed to the Minnesota Timberwolves at $224 million in a supermax deal. That number is attached to the $70 million owed to Towns over the next two seasons.

After a breakout season that made him a household name and superstar, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant agreed to a five-year designated rookie extension that will bring $231 million. He is guaranteed $192 million and will be supermax eligible which could lead to the $231 million.

With the Phoenix Suns rumored to be in the mix to add Kevin Durant, they locked in their current superstar Devin Booker to a $224 million supermax. The deal will keep Booker with the team over the next four years.

