SOURCE SPORTS: Logan Paul Inks Deal with WWE, Matchup with The Miz Rumored for Summerslam

Logan Paul appears to be leaving the boxing to his brother. After a successful wrestling debut alongside The Miz at Wrestlemania, Logan Paul has signed a deal with WWE.

Paul appeared next to Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, wrestling legend and Board of Directors member Triple H, who delivered his signature finger point.

After his win with The Miz at Wrestlemania 38, The Miz turned on Paul and delivered a Skull Crushing Finale. This past Monday on WWE’s Monday Night Raw, The Miz boasted about what he did to Paul, seemingly setting up a match at Summerslam 2022, which occurs on July 30.

