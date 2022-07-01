The San Diego Padres will be the next team to wear a Nike City Connect jersey.

The Nike San Diego Padres City Connect Jersey honors a fusion of cultures that makes the city so special by fusing famous California images with the brilliant colors of the Baja peninsula. The shirt depicts a clear summer day with a pink and golden sunset descending behind the Pacific Ocean.

San Diegans are reminded of worn beach signs by the retro typeface that marks the specific places they value from Oceanside to Imperial Beach and everywhere in between. These beaches have seen generations of San Diegans congregate, tuning their radios to Padres games in both English and Spanish, and enjoying baseball in the sun and sand.

The new City Connect Jersey design will make its on-field premiere on Friday, July 8th, in front of some of the most fervent baseball fans. You can see the new jersey below.

Nike MLB City Connect Series will be available at Nike.com / App, MLB Flagship store (NYC), mlbshop.com and select retail locations.