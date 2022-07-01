[WATCH] City Girls Are Joined by Usher for New Single and Video “Good Love”

City Girls return with a brand new single and music video entitled “Good Love.” The new release features Usher.

The new single is upbeat, bringing the City Girls and Usher in collaboration for a single that encourages fans to get out of their section and dance. In the new video, Usher brings the City Girls to his world of a roller rink, bringing in vibrant colors in their fits and on-point choreography that matches the single.

Last month, City Girls made their long-awaited comeback with “Top Notch,” a new track and music video featuring Fivio Foreign. The track blends the City Girls’ brand of sexy Southern hip-hop and gritty East Coast drill.

You can hear the new single “Good Love” below.

This fall, City Girls will join Jack Harlow on Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour, presented by Live Nation. The headlining, fall tour will begin on September 6th and will include dates in Nashville, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, and other cities. City Girls will provide support for the tour.

You can see tour dates below.