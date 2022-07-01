Mary J. Blige has released the video for “Come See About Me” featuring Fabolous from the deluxe edition of her new studio album, GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS.

The “Come See About Me” video follows the 2022 BET Awards when Mary J. Blige won the BET Her Award for “Good Morning Gorgeous,” an honor given to songs that are inspirational and empowering for women. It comes a week after the “Here With Me (feat. Anderson. Paak)” visualizer.

Mary J. Blige has announced her Good Morning Gorgeous tour, which will be co-presented by Hologic and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC).

Beginning on Saturday, September 17 in Greensboro, NC, and ending on Saturday, October 29 in Atlantic City, NJ, Blige will perform in 23 locations with special guests Ella Mai and Queen Naija. Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta are also on the itinerary.

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC. Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen,” states The BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner.

You can see MJB’s tour dates here.