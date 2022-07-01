Usher hopped off his skates and went to the NPR Tiny Desk stage. To close our NPR’s celebration of Black Music Month, Usher, flanked by Vedo, Eric Bellinger, and a live band, performed a medley of hits.

During his time on the stage, Usher performed “You Make Me Wanna…” for the opener before following up with “Superstar,” “U Don’t Have to Call” and “Nice & Slow,” which had a nice piece of audience interaction. Afterward, Usher performed “Confessions” Pt. 1 and 2, before he closed with another trip to the “My Way” album.

You can see the full performance below and be sure to check out the expanded dates of Usher’s residency at the Park MGM.

