HER TRENDS: Keep It Cool This Fourth Of July In Summers Hottest Looks Worn By Our Favorite Celebs

We spotted some of the hottest summer trends on our favorites. Check out the trends that can take you from the day at the pool to hot summer nights with your friends.

Crochet Cover-Ups

Mary is a golden goddess and summertime fine in her latest video ‘Come See About Me’ and the crochet cover-up styled by her stylist Jason Rembert had us all googling crochet cover-ups for our next beach vacation. Although Mary’s look was custom we can always count on our girl to give life in the style department, and she never fails us.

Two ponytails

This entire look is going to go on our summer must- list-Ultra cute and extra girly the two ponytails is a great change from your daily pony or top knot. Created by famed hairstylist Arrogant Tae, who stated on his Instagram that this was his favorite look. Tae created the look, using hair by Wig Dealer and finished the look using cute little bears for color.

Blond Hair

Flo Milli, Shenseea, and Kim Kardashian have all been sporting the color Blonde. Lighter colors like blonde and bright shades like adding face framing streaks are a great way to change your look in the summer.

Beach Bag Must-Haves

To complement the crochet Cover-up, ponies, and blonde wig. Here are a few essentials that should stay in your beach bag, small clutch, or front pocket of those daisy dukes.

Nude Glossed Up Lips Lined at the edges with Liner

Undone Beauty Forever Lip 2-in-1 Stain + Liner, $15

Gold Accessories-Gold Door Knockers

18K Gold over Sterling Silver Earrings, Laser and Diamond-Cut Extra Large Hoop Earrings, $144

Perfectly Manicured well designed Nail Art

PaintLab Press On Manicure, Gel Nail Kit, Re-Useable False Nails, $15

Get Your Summer GLow /Sunscreen

Leave skin luminous with an instant glow and don’t forget to protect yourself, we love Supergoop Glow SunscreenSPF 40.

Keep Hair Fresh

When the wig comes off and you and your scalp just need a moment to breathe then wear your natural-Flo Milli sports hers in between appearances (see below).The Doux Fresh Leave-In-Conditioner, $13 keeps curls, hydrated, vibrant, and fresh even under the install.