Meet D-Rocke, A 6’6 ex college basketball phenomenon turned songwriter ; who ladies in the entertainment industry has considered to be a heart throb. On his latest offering“Losing Friends” he speaks briefly on a devastating breakup that has fueled his passion to persevere. The single lover boy quotes – “When I’m not in the studio, or in the gym toning up, I’m actively dating looking a soulmate who’s loyal and supportive” – D-Rocke

Industry Crush: Rubi Rose Longest Relationship: 2 1/2 yearsDream Car: Lamborghini AventadorSocial Media https://instagram.com/drockeofficial?igshid=NmZiMzY2Mjc=

Losing Friends Ep https://open.spotify.com/album/3yhssl1k9jHjaQIU7MDRHA?si=RMNZwwhnSWaGnro89cKAiw

Website https://drockeofficial.com/