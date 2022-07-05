7th Person Confirmed Dead In Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting, Gunman Dressed As Woman After Firing 70 Rounds Into Crowd

Authorities north of Chicago have confirmed a seventh person has died Tuesday from the Highland Park parade mass shooting. More than 30 people were injured from the sniper’s attack.

Lake County police said the 21-year-old suspected shooter gained access to the roof of a business near the parade in Highland Park, fired over 70 rounds, and then blended in with the fleeing crowd dressed as a woman.

The suspected gunman, Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III was apprehended following an 8-hour manhunt.

Law enforcement are still working with prosecutors to bring charges against the suspected shooter. Police add the weapon used in the shooting was bought legally in the state of Illinois.

According to USA Today, the Lake County Coroner’s office released names of six of the seven victims. Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.

In other news, three dead, and seven wounded after shooting took place at an Indiana block party in Gary. The shooting happened just after midnight on Tuesday morning. There are no suspects so far as the investigation is ongoing.

