Basketball star Brittney Griner penned an open letter to President Joe Biden. Within the message, Griner states “I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

Griner spoke for herself and fellow detainees, requesting President Biden does whatever he can “to bring us home.”

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those men who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” Griner wrote. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson maintains Griner is being wrongfully detained. She stated, “President Biden has been clear about the need to see all U.S. nationals who are held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad released, including Brittney Griner. The U.S. government continues to work aggressively — using every available means — to bring her home.”

You can see the letter from Griner below.

NEW: A letter from Brittney Griner was sent to the White House today, making a direct appeal to President Biden for her freedom. Representatives shared the following excerpts: pic.twitter.com/pvh4IpOfou — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) July 4, 2022

