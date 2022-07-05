Chanel McFarlane, the soon-to-be-ex-wife of DJ Mustard, has moved into a new home of her own. Chanel revealed it will be the first time that she lives by herself.

“New Chapter stepping into my blessings!” Chanel wrote on Instagram. “This is the first time I have my own spot y’all.”

Chanel Dijon celebrates having her own spot for the first time. 🥳



This comes after DJ Mustard filed for divorce after 18 months of marriage, even though the two were together for over 12 years. pic.twitter.com/vK7y7eeXSw — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) June 30, 2022

In May, Mustard filed for divorce from Chanel Thierry, after two years of marriage.

Complex notes Mustard files for divorce in Los Angeles, claiming irreconcilable differences. The documents also state a prenup was in place.

Mustard and Chanel wed in 2018 and had been together since they were 19. Their relationship birthed three children in Kiylan (10), Kauner (7), and Kody (2).

Online, Chanel appeared to acknowledge the split: “Thank you for the kind words, thoughts and prayers. Anyone that followed me or knows me personally knows my family means the world to me. I’ve dedicate 12 loyal years and it is more then heartbreaking to see things end.”

Music producer, DJ Mustard's wife, Chanel Thierry has broken her silence after he filed for divorce pic.twitter.com/WqdKYg45e8 — Naija (@Naija_PR) May 4, 2022

