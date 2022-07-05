According to a report from IG page @saycheesetv, Windy City rapper Boss Top was among five people that were shot on the 4th of July morning in Chicago’s Parkway Garden Homes, most commonly known as O Block.
The shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 6500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, with all five victims taken to a local hospital after the brazen attack.
The victims include a teenager, who was shot in the arm, a 30-year-old man who was shot multiple times, two 19-year-olds who were treated for gunshot wounds to their legs, and a man around 25 was also treated for a gunshot wound to the knee. According to authorities, all five men are in fair condition.
