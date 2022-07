Is there beef brewing between Nicki Minaj and Kanye West? During her headlining set at Essence Fest, Nicki Minaj cut her performance of “Monster” short.

“A monster though!” Minaj said. “A monster though! But we don’t fuck with clowns.”

“Monster” dropped back in 2010, partnering Nicki with YE, JAY-Z, Rick Ross, and Bon Iver. Minaj delivered what many believe is her best verse, and undoubtedly the best on the single.

You can hear it from Nicki below.