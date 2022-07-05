Photo Recap: JAY-Z, Drake, Lil Baby, and More Hit Michael Rubin’s 4th of July Party in the Hamptons

Photo Recap: JAY-Z, Drake, Lil Baby, and More Hit Michael Rubin’s 4th of July Party in the Hamptons

On Sunday night, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosted an exclusive Fourth of July party in the Hamptons that drew superstars like Drake, JAY-Z, Beyonce, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Fat Joe, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, and 21 Savage, among others.

Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Quavo Miguel, A$AP Ferg, Diplo, Zach Bia, and Fabolous were just a few of the artists who performed.

Kendall Jenner, James Harden, the D’Amelio Family (with Landon Barker), Robert Kraft, Fat Joe, Yo Gotti, Emily Ratajkowski, Joel Embiid, Kaia Gerber, Ryan Seacrest, Draymond Green, and CJ McCollum are among the additional attendees.

Advertisement

You can see images from the party below.