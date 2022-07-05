R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch at the New York city federal jail where he’s being held. The 55-year-old R&B singer was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison for efforts to collect victims to subject to sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say, Robert Kelly used his fame and money to prey upon children and young women for his own sexual gratification.

He has since filed a lawsuit against the jail with claims that the imposed suicide watch caused him mental distress and violated his constitutional rights.

The “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number” producer was convicted last September on numerous charges including sex with underage girls and racketeering.

He still faces prostitution charges in Minnesota and federal child porn charges in Illinois. He is set to be transferred back to his hometown for trial in August.

