Bad Bunny is back on top of Billboard. The Latin superstar and his album Un Verano Sin Ti lands on top of the chart for a third non-consecutive week. The achievement comes in week 8 of the album.

This week, Un Verano Sin Ti earned 115,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. The album debuted at No. 1 on the May 21 charge and ascended to the top spot again on June 18.

Each of Un Verano Sin Ti’s first eight weeks on the list saw earnings of over 100,000. The last book to achieve this did it almost six years ago when Drake’s Views‘ first 10 weeks all saw sales of over 100,000 units.

Trailing Bad Bunny is Luke Combs as his Growin’ Up album came in at No. 2. Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind is at No. 3 with 73,000 album-equivalent album units earned. Making his 12th top 10 album debut, Chris Brown’s Breezy arrives at No. 4 with 72,000 equivalent album units. There were 87.36 million on-demand official streams of the album’s 24 tracks. Rounding out the Top 5 is Lil Durk’s 7220, which is powered to the spot by the deluxe edition.

Bad Bunny is set to take over Labor Day Weekend at Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Made in America Festival.

The full line-up features Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T-, Key Glock, Larry June, Baby Face Ray, and more.

You can get into Made in America on a two-day pass starting at $150. The VIP pass is $750. You can see the full lineup below.