A July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois erupted into chaos when a man positioned on the roof of a business opened fire on the crowd with a “high-powered rifle.”
According to the Sun-Times, six people were killed and over 25 were injured in the shooting. The suspected gunman was apprehended on U.S. 41 in Lake Forest, Illinois, following an 8-hour manhunt, which asked for citizens to shelter in place.
The arrested suspect is Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III. He is 22 years old and was arrested without conflict after a brief chase occurred. Crimo was spotted by a North Chicago police officer leading to the chase. After the arrest, Crimo was taken to the Highland Park police station. As of 7 p.m. Monday no charges were filed as confirming of Crimo as the shooter still needed to be done.
The gunman climbed to the rooftop using a ladder. The rifle was recovered at the scene.
At the scene of the parade, five people were pronounced dead. A sixth died in transportation to the hospital. A majority of those wounded but still alive had gunshot sounds. Others were injured by the chaos of people scrambling for their lives. Victims ranged from as young as eight to 85.
Additional coverage of the shooting in Highland Park is available below.