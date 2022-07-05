Suspect in Custody Following Fourth of July Parade Shooting in Highland Park, IL

Suspect in Custody Following Fourth of July Parade Shooting in Highland Park, IL

A July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois erupted into chaos when a man positioned on the roof of a business opened fire on the crowd with a “high-powered rifle.”

According to the Sun-Times, six people were killed and over 25 were injured in the shooting. The suspected gunman was apprehended on U.S. 41 in Lake Forest, Illinois, following an 8-hour manhunt, which asked for citizens to shelter in place.

Eyewitness footage captures the moment the 22-year-old person of interest in the Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting that left at least six people dead was taken into custody. https://t.co/o47sHDmjp6 pic.twitter.com/omLOOxsj0a — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2022

The arrested suspect is Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III. He is 22 years old and was arrested without conflict after a brief chase occurred. Crimo was spotted by a North Chicago police officer leading to the chase. After the arrest, Crimo was taken to the Highland Park police station. As of 7 p.m. Monday no charges were filed as confirming of Crimo as the shooter still needed to be done.

Advertisement

The gunman climbed to the rooftop using a ladder. The rifle was recovered at the scene.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker on Highland Park mass shooting: “It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague.” https://t.co/aPqcpqx9TY pic.twitter.com/cuvH2TOKea — ABC News (@ABC) July 4, 2022

Highland Park Shooting: image of arrest of Robert Crimo in Lake Forest on Rt 41 and Westleigh Ave. Photo courtesy of Highland Park resident #NBCSky5 @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/GOtY4sYbzG — Mike Lorber (@NBCSky5) July 5, 2022

At the scene of the parade, five people were pronounced dead. A sixth died in transportation to the hospital. A majority of those wounded but still alive had gunshot sounds. Others were injured by the chaos of people scrambling for their lives. Victims ranged from as young as eight to 85.

Additional coverage of the shooting in Highland Park is available below.

Highland Park mass shooting suspect at a 2020 Trump rally in a where’s Waldo costume from @chicagotribune archive pic.twitter.com/qWdjRVEORy — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) July 5, 2022