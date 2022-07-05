Multi-hyphenate entertainer Teyana Taylor and six-year-old daughter Iman “Junie” Shumpert are officially a design team. After recently announcing their partnership on a new fashion line JuJuBeez. The 31-year-old singer gave us a peek inside her tour bus with the interior designed by UK artist Partick Church as she posted a photo on her Instagram page of her and Junie in matching outfits that resembles the artwork on the tour bus with the caption “Road trippin, arm wrestling, thumb wars & impromptu shoots wit my bestie boo @babyjunie4 in our matching @patrickchurchny goodies styled by big JUNIE, this girl loves dressing up 🤣🤣🖤🖤🖤🖤 Btw My babe @patrickchurchny killeddddd it with the art on my bus in just 3 days!!

Just in time for our cool road trips! “ We see that the apple has not fallen far from the tree as Junie clearly understood the assignment, we love that Teyana let Junie style their ensemble. “I’ve always wanted to create a world for Junie that shows there are no limits, fear isn’t real, and you can do whatever you dream to do,” Taylor says in a statement to ‘Women’s Wear Daily regarding their fashion line JuJu Beez who teamed up with the next-gen fashion incubator, Thmble to build the “Mama and Mini” Collection. Although they are shown on the tour bus in outfits created by Partick Church, we can see that there are no limits to what this mommy-daughter duo can do and we are here and will be watching them every step of the way. See the process and completed bus HERE The daughter-mommy brand JuJuBeez is now available. The first collection ranges in price ($20 to $129)

