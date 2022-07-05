[WATCH] Dr. Dre Tells Busta Rhymes He Recorded Over 200 Songs During the Pandemic

Dr. Dre was busy during the pandemic. A new online video shows Dre sharing a moment with Busta Rhymes as he ran through his work, highlighting that he created over 200 songs.

“I did 247 songs during the pandemic,” Dre said. “Then we paused, did a whole album with Marsha Ambrosius.”

He added, “Then we came back, what did we do after that? I did the Grand Theft Auto shit and then we working on my nigga Snoop.”

He added the next step would be working with Busta Rhymes.

