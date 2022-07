Westside Gunn is set to deliver his new project on Friday. Hitting Instagram, Gunn announced that his new “art piece”, Peace Fly God, will be available to fans on Friday.

“I’m back in the states and the homies pulled right up on me,” Gunn wrote. “Now, the tape is complete.”

Gunn announced the project will be “grimey” as he is not taking it in for mixing and mastering. He also made it clear this is now his album. Just a drop before Michelle Records.

Advertisement