Lil Uzi Vert is facing backlash for throwing a phone into the crowd, and injuring a concert goer during his performance at the U.K. Wireless Festival. A woman claims the phone hit her on the top of her head leaving her forehead bloody. In a video posted on Tiktok, she is seen being escorted by security through the crowd.

The Shade Room reported, a source close to the situation said fans threw multiple phones on stage accidentally hitting the 26-year-old rapper and he was only trying to clear the phones from the stage to avoid slipping so he could keep performing. “He [Uzi] never intentionally directed it at a specific individual.”

