Last month, Rolling Stones dropped their list of the 200 greatest hip hop albums of all time. The ranking of many albums sparked outrage, with the publication putting recently released albums over certified classics. One ranking that caught a lot of attention was Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion Of Privacy at number 16 on the list. In a new interview with Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, the “Hot Sh*t” rapper called the ranking a “setup.”

“They was dragging me like ‘How dare them put Cardi before Nas.’ … I was like, oh my goodness. I just woke up and I’m getting my ass dragged. I didn’t even ask for this,” Cardi said.

While Cardi agreed with many of the people who were frustrated with the ranking, she also reintegrated how impactful her album was.

Advertisement

“I understand that but it’s like, b*tch, I ain’t motherf*cking ask for it,” Cardi said. “You know, I understand that people feel a certain type of way. But don’t try to disrespect me or my work or my album because your mother was listening to my shit, your b*tch was driving, listening to f*cking ‘Be Careful.’ All y’all b*tches, all y’all h*es. So it’s like, don’t even try it.”

Cardi went on to say how her debut album is “classic” in its own right, but Rolling Stones ranking of the album was a “setup.”

“Yeah, it was, like, a setup. … Rolling Stone, you trying to set me up,” Cardi said. “You got my ass dragged on a fucking Tuesday for no reason.”

You can watch the full episode below