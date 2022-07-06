EJ Johnson recently partnered with DIAEGO for its Joy of June series of events, programming and experiences across the nation. The series celebrates Black Joy, identity and self-expression, while toasting to Black creative voices, who drive change through fashion, music, art and more.

Fresh from celebrating their 30th birthday, TV personality and fashion trendsetter, EJ Johnson couldn’t be more ecstatic about the timing of the partnership, especially after attending B-Hen’s Block Party for the first time.

“I love any opportunity to celebrate and promote who you are,” said Johnson. “Each individual person should spend time pouring into the things that make them happy. For me, I need to go out and be fabulous by dressing up and being surrounded by people that I love.”

Most recently, Johnson has spent time pursuing passions they enjoy. They recently acted as the voiceover for Michael Collins “The Proud family: Louder and Prouder,” as well as “With Love” on Amazon.

“Everything I do is a labor of love at this point,” they said. “Manifestation is real and I’m making things happen because I am in control. I have even shocked myself to see what these labors of love have produced.”

Johnson encourages everyone to find their power and discover what joy and happiness looks like for you and continue to grow from there. The celebration of Pride and Joy does not end in June. The evolution of taking the steps to constantly pour into the cup self-elation is a daily task.

According to EJ Johnson, they have stepped into a chapter in their life where they are “truly happy” and plan to do all the things to water the flowers of self-elation.